You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Nick Clegg’s Spanish wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez hits out after being called ‘Mrs Clegg’”.
Nick Clegg’s Spanish wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez hits out after being called ‘Mrs Clegg’
Miriam Gonzalez Durantez criticised the letter for not using her own name, which she said was ‘ironic’ as it was an invitation to an International Women’s Day event
Quite right and very sensibly in my opinion, Spanish women don’t change their names when they get married and her surname is not Clegg. More and more women in the UK keep their birth surnames for life now too. I like the Spanish system whereby children have both parents’ first surname.
Quite right and very sensibly in my opinion, Spanish women don’t change their names when they get married and her surname is not Clegg. More and more women in the UK keep their birth surname for life now too. I like the Spanish system whereby children have both parents’ first surname.