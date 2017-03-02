You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Britain seeks ally in Spain for upcoming Brexit talks”.
Britain seeks ally in Spain for upcoming Brexit talks
An old foe could turn into an ally during upcoming talks.
Let me see…
“The major EU player”
And WHO told you the UK is the major EU player? LOL
Ever heard of Germany?
And quoting the “Real Instituto Elcano” is a joke.
Britain will have to negotiate with the EU as a unit.
And the only way to negotiate with the EU is to pay the 60 billion euro bill first.
Finally it is the UK who wants more controlled borders.
Gibraltar will not be the exception.