You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Catholic bus in Spain emblazoned with anti-transgender slogan seized by authorities as investigation into potential hate crime launched”.
Catholic bus in Spain emblazoned with anti-transgender slogan seized by authorities as investigation into potential hate crime launched
Prosecutors have demanded the bus be immobilised
Let these bigots have their bus back. It won’t travel more than a few metres before it ends up on bricks. Or worse.