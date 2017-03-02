FLEW TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN: Watch cocky American tourist attempt jump onto statue of Icarus in southern Spain and painfully fail

Onlookers can be heard laughing in the clip, which has been shared almost 10,000 times

THIS is the moment an American tourist endured a massive fail when trying to jump onto a statue of Icarus in Alicante.

Much like his Greek mythological counterpart – who is remembered for flying too close to the sun with wings made of wax – his overconfidence quickly came back to bite him in the behind.

The video, shot by Local Cristian Stefan Molocia and posted to Facebook , shows the American crashing on his backside and falling into the water.

