FLEW TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN: Watch cocky American tourist attempt jump onto statue of Icarus in southern Spain and painfully fail

LAST UPDATED: 2 Mar, 2017 @ 09:37
THIS is the moment an American tourist endured a massive fail when trying to jump onto a statue of Icarus in Alicante.

Much like his Greek mythological counterpart – who is remembered for flying too close to the sun with wings made of wax – his overconfidence quickly came back to bite him in the behind.

The video, shot by Local Cristian Stefan Molocia and posted to Facebook , shows the American crashing on his backside and falling into the water.

Onlookers can be heard laughing in the clip, which has been shared almost 10,000 times.

 

 

