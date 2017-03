Otis jr. will reprise many of his father’s hits at his debut show in Spain

OTIS Redding III has chosen the Costa del Sol for his first concert in Spain.

The son of the iconic Dock of the Bay singer, Otis Redding II,will play at the Sunset Beach Club in Benalmadena on Friday March 24.

Tickets, priced €35 each, can be bought on the organisers’ website, 2trueentertianment.com