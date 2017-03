A petition demanding work be started on the restoration of the Lope de Vega theatre has gained 5,100 signatures

RESIDENTS of Velez-Malaga are fed up with waiting for their theatre to be renovated.

The council acquired the building for €500,000 in 2014, but renovation work has still not begun.

“We demand that the investment be speeded up in order to revitalise the area and regain its splendour,” said Fran Delgado, head of the neighbourhood association.