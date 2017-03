Ten lights at pedestrian crossings in the centre of San Fernando de Cadiz show two women or two men holding hands, with a heart in between

A Cadiz town has introduced traffic lights depicting gay couples.

Ten lights at pedestrian crossings in the centre of San Fernando de Cadiz show two women or two men holding hands, with a heart in between.

Local councilor Anna Lorenzo said the move was intended to ‘normalise the fact that there are different kinds of couples among residents’.

Similar lights were introduced in London’s Trafalgar Square for the 2016 Gay Pride festival where they are now a permanent fixture.