Spain MEP defends women in European Parliament sexism storm

A SPANISH politician has lashed out against a sexist lawmaker who said women were ‘too weak, small and unintelligent’ for equal pay.

MEP Iratxe Garcia Perez, of the PSOE, condemned far right Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-

Mikke for his comments during a gender pay-gap debate in the European Parliament.

Controversial Korwin-Mikke caused outcry in the Brussels building when he argued that “of course women should earn less than men, because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, and they must earn less!”

But an enraged Garcia Perez was quick to respond.

“Look, according to your theory, I should not have the right to be here, as a member of this parliament,” she said.

“And I know it hurts you, I know it hurts and worries you, that today women can sit in this house and represent European citizens with the same rights as you.

“I am here to defend all European women from men like you.”

The European Parliament is now investigating the comments of Korwin-Mikke, of the Coalition for the Renewal of the Republic – Liberty and Hope, who is also renowned for his racist outbursts.