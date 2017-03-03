You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish chef Jose Andres leads protest against Donald Trump”.
Spanish chef Jose Andres leads protest against Donald Trump
The 47-year-old Spanish immigrant to the USA closed five of his Washington D.C. restaurants as part of a national ‘Day Without Immigrants.’
This report is not quite accurate according to TV interviews. Jose Andres’s Mexican American employees rightly decided to join the anti-Trump protest. This left the Chef without employees, so he accepted the situation and joined in. The part about the lawsuit is mainly correct, though anti-Mexican bias isn’t the whole story.
If you have such a problem with Trump permanently close your restaurants and move back to Spain.