Virtually all fossil fuel in Spain imported from abroad

SPAIN imports nearly all of its fossil fuel from abroad, a report has shown.

The European statistics agency Eurostat has revealed that dependency on imports has risen by 17 percentage points in 25 years.

Fossil fuel imports shot from 81% in 1990 to 98% in 2015.

This places Spain as one of the most import-dependent countries in the EU.

Fossil fuels are the principal source of energy in Spain, representing 74% of the country’s usage. The transport sector in particular is almost completely reliant on fossil fuels.