Virtually all fossil fuel in Spain imported from abroad
The European statistics agency Eurostat has revealed that dependency on imports has risen by 17 percentage points in 25 years
All the more reason to embrace renewable energy with vigour. The Sun can do a lot more than entice tourists. Spain is blessed with huge amounts of sunshine and it’s Western shores have an almost limitless amount of wind from the Atlantic. The money wasted on burning black crap could and should be used to show the way to the rest of Europe. There’s a golden opportunity for the country to blaze a trail into a future that will inevitably be powered by alternative energy.
Get on with it, stop huddling round your coal fires.