Marbella chef Bettina Campolucci-Bordi launches DIY seven day vegan challenge

A VEGAN chef has challenged food lovers to take on a free healthy eating detox.

Marbella’s Bettina Campolucci-Bordi, whose animal-free recipes turned her life around, has teamed up with UK health food chain Planet Organic to offer her seven-day challenge.

Everyone can download the guide, which includes recipe suggestions and a meal planner, to discover the benefits of eating ‘healing’ plant-based cuisine.

It is the latest project for Campolucci, co-founder of the Heart Healing Retreat and Bettina’s Kitchen website, who managed to conceive against doctors’ predictions after adopting a vegan diet.

“I am truly passionate about the healing and wellness properties that come from a plant-based diet,” said Campolucci, 33.

“The simple challenge is guaranteed to leave you feeling nourished and turn your plate into a rainbow of colour.”

Campolucci, who has a background in the food industry, began to discover the benefits of healthy food after she started making it for her retreat clients.

“Since I had such a love for food and ingredients it was only natural that I did all the cooking.

“All the food was to be plant-based, refined sugar free and gluten free.

“During that same time, I’d just been diagnosed with severe polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis, and was told that the likelihood of me ever having children was close to zero.

“I’d previously been working long days and had entered a vicious cycle of very

unhealthy living.

“The fact that I was cooking detoxifying foods at retreats was a very welcome bonus and – lo and behold – seven months later I fell pregnant.

“What had started as an experiment at the retreats became my life. It was the foundation of my career and the saviour of my longing for a family.”

To download the challenge, go to www.7dayplantbasedchallenge.com