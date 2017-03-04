You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EXCLUSIVE: British expat on Costa del Sol battles town hall for FIVE years over ‘nightmare’ stink from rubbish plant”.
EXCLUSIVE: British expat on Costa del Sol battles town hall for FIVE years over ‘nightmare’ stink from rubbish plant
The ‘plant’ sees bin collectors dump their loads onto the ground before it is squashed down and picked up again
This is nothing, my neighbour has an ongoing battle with the town hall to fill two pot holes, which have not been repaired in nearly 15 years. I have seen broken street lightbulbs left for over a decade. Spain does not repair or maintain its infrastructure, and asking the town hall is often a total waste of time as they will blame the Junta, then the Junta blame the regional government, who in turn blame Meadrid, who in turn are waiting for EU funds. That is the order of things if you want something fixed. As for decision-making on issues affecting local people, expect a similarly ridiculous process, especially in Andalucia.