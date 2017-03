Guardia Civil naval officers seize four and 3,691 kilos of hash after high-speed chase

FOUR suspected drug traffickers have been arrested after cops seized 3,691 kilos off the coast of Algeciras.

Guardia Civil naval officers chased a suspicious boat which sped away when the suspects saw the police vessel.

Four Moroccans were arrested, with police recovering 90 bundles of hash weighing 2,412 kilos.

In a second incident hours later, suspected traffickers threw 1,279 kilos of hash overboard before making their escape.