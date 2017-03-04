You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “MARIANO RAJOY: Andalucia needs better leaders”.
- Andalucia
- Almeria
- Other News
- Business & Finance
- Cadiz
- Cordoba
- Granada
- Huelva
- Jaen
- National News
- Politics
- Sevilla
MARIANO RAJOY: Andalucia needs better leaders
It is not yet known if Diaz will run to be head of the Junta again in 2019
Wow, Rajoy has some face. What a hypocrite. Spain needs better leaders – Leaders who don’t steal public money would be a great start…