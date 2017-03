SPAIN is the favourite destination for Erasmus students.

The latest figures show that Spain received 42,537 students through the exchange programme in 2015, followed by Germany with 32,871 and the UK with 30,183.

France was the top sending country, with 39,985 of its students studying, training or volunteering abroad, followed by Germany (39,719) and Spain (36,842).

Overall, some 290,000 students across the EU studied abroad.