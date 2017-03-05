New guide book celebrates literary history of Andalucia

Andalucia: A Literary Guide For Travellers takes readers on an enthralling tour of Spain’s largest region, as seen through the eyes of the countless authors who have been inspired by it

Andalucia: A Literary Guide for Travellers
THE rich literary heritage of Andalucia has been honoured in a comprehensive new book.

Andalucia: A Literary Guide For Travellers takes readers on an enthralling tour of Spain’s largest region, as seen through the eyes of the countless authors who have been inspired by it.

Lord Byron, Somerset Maugham, Ernest Hemingway and Laurie Lee are among the celebrated writers who have penned novels and poems after visiting at least one of the eight provinces, which are each dealt with in turn.

It is the second joint non-fiction book for Andrew and Suzanne Edwards, following their best-selling Sicily: A Literary Guide For Travellers.

It is available on Amazon for 20.40 in hardback.

