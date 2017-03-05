You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Which animals are most at risk of extinction in Spain?”.
Which animals are most at risk of extinction in Spain?
Check out 11 native species still living life on the edge
One more to add, the Lesser-spotted Brit.
Lovely to see the bear population increasing, but not at all nice to see an advert just 2 inches away on the very same page promoting “a laser that can blind a bear”. See: http://imgur.com/a/Zsp04 for a screenshot. I think that the OP have ruined their website with all of these interstituals, and they do not even seem aware of the horrible adverts that creep in (often for devices such as ths laser that are illegal). Wise up, OP. Please publish this post to tell us that you got this wrong, and ask your marketing people how such horrible adverts can appear. After all, you’re paying for them.