EXPATS in Spain have the fourth-best quality of life in the world.

A new survey from Expat Insider puts Spain in the top five of 191 countries, after Taiwan, Austria and Japan.

The survey was based on a number of questions relating to health and wellbeing, personal happiness, leisure, transport, safety and security.

Spain ranked 10th in the subcategory of health and wellbeing.

More than 14,000 people took part in the survey, one of the biggest of its kind in the world.