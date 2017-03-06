1000km/h ‘flying’ train designed by Valencia students

The group of budding inventors reached the final of the Hyperloop Pod high-speed transport competition, set up by US billionaire businessman Elon Musk

A ‘flying train’ that can travel at 1000km/h has been designed by students in Valencia.

Five students from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) have been working on the prototype for over a year, and have now been joined in the project by 25 other students.

The design is a pod two metres long and 1.5 metres high, which can travel through a near-vacuum tube faster than an aeroplane.

They will present the model at the final Hyperloop trials this summer in Los Angeles.