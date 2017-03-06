Gareth Bale needs to become an expat campaigner

He may be a Real Madrid star, but his right to work in Spain post-Brexit is apparently up in the air as it is for all expats.

1 Mar, 2017
garethbaleGARETH Bale as expat campaigner is a fantastic idea.

Journalist Giles Tremlett is currently embarking on a furious lobbying campaign, as he seeks backing from regional parliaments and Madrid for his joint-nationality plan.

If the plan is successful, it will provide security for thousands of worried Brits living in Spain, a country they now call home and love.

Getting Bale onboard would be a great coup, and would help publicise the cause.

Bale’s future in Spain is as unclear as all of ours.

It’s a team game, and together we’re stronger.

