Law change needed after rockstar Gary Owens ends up in jail for crime he did not commit

Rockstar Gary Owens’ tale from riches to rags at the fault of the Spanish justice system should be a sobering warning to all.

Spanish courts have so much to answer regarding how Owens, of heavy metal band A II Z, came to be incarcerated for a murder he did not commit.

A quarter century on, we hope he is successful in his current bid to sue the Spanish government for allowing such injustice.

But perhaps this case should also act as a catalyst to re-examine the policy of pre-trial detention.

Surely, in this day and age, one should not be incarcerated until proven guilty?

As Owens’ has demonstrated in his story, unjust imprisonment can wreck lives.