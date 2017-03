A team of three young Malaguenos have reached the final of a science competition called Lab2Moon

MALAGA scientists are hoping to grow seeds on the moon.

A team of three young Malaguenos have reached the final of a science competition called Lab2Moon.

Competitors were tasked with creating something that could accelerate interplanetary human evolution in a sustainable way.

The only Spanish finalists, the Malaga trio designed a model to study seed growth on the moon.

The winning submission will be sent to the moon in January 2018 with TeamIndus, a Google-funded Indian company.