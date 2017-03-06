MISSING: Family plea for information on missing British expat Ian Thompson

British expat Ian Thompson, 63, has not been seen since 1am last Friday morning at his home in Estepona

A FAMILY has pleaded for help to find a missing man.

British expat Ian Thompson, 63, has not been seen since 1am last Friday morning at his home in Estepona.

His son Robert, who lives in England, said he left in his green Renault Laguna before his partner Claudia woke up later that day and has not returned to his home in Calle San Fernando since.

He said Thompson, an estate agent at DreamLife in Estepona, did not turn up for work on Friday or pick up Claudia as planned from her work on Saturday.

Claudia reported Thompson, originally from Maidenhead in Berkshire, missing on Saturday morning.

“We are extremely worried and are at a loss as to what to do,” said Robert, 36.

“This is very out of character-he has never done anything like this before.

“He is besotted with Claudia and her two daughters, who he has been living with since he moved to Estepona last October from the USA, where he had been working.

“Claudia told me they last saw him asleep on the sofa and that he had gone by the time she woke up at 11am.

“We tried to ring his mobile but although it was switched on during Saturday he did not pick up.

“He always carries his passport with him for ID but has not taken his bank cards or any clothes.

“If anyone has seen him or has any other information please can they get in touch.”

Thompson is described as being 5’8″ tall and of slim to average build.

He is believed to be wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information on his disappearance should call the police on 092.