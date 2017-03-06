Spaniards urge boycott of The Invisible Guardian film after Basque actress Miren Gaztanaga calls them ‘rednecks’

Miren Gaztanaga, who stars in the new thriller flick The Invisible Guardian, has been condemned on social media after her comments during an interview on controversial Basque comedy show Euskalduna Naiz, eta Zu?

SPANIARDS have urged filmlovers to boycott a major Spanish film after its actress called Spaniards ‘rednecks.’

Basque Miren Gaztanaga, who stars in the new thriller flick The Invisible Guardian, has been widely condemned on social media after her comments during an interview on controversial Basque comedy show Euskalduna Naiz, eta Zu?

Thousands have used the hashtag #BoicotElGuardiánInvisible to ask Spaniards to not go see the film, an adaptation of a book series, in which Gaztanaga plays a minor role.

Spaniards’ ire was raised over the programme, aired over the weekend, when Gaztanaga said Spaniards were ‘culturally a little backward, they remind me of rednecks.’

She then added that she ‘looks forward to switching off the TV when the national anthem of Spain is played.’

When asked by the presenter if she would ever allow her son to wear a Spanish football shirt, she replied ‘I will never buy him one.’

In a final blow against Spain, she said the famous person who best represents Spain is Jesús Gil, the corrupt ex-Marbella mayor.

Taking to Twitter, popular satirist Jospastr joked that he felt ‘so inferior he could not leave the house to watch the film.’

Meanwhile Ciudadanos politician Jordi Cañas warned that ‘the ‘backwards’ people and the ‘hicks’ would surely be the ones paying to see her act in it.’

The Spanish film company behind The Invisible Guardian, Atresmedia Cine, today issued a statement to try distance itself from her comments.

“We deplore and completely reject every insult press statement,” said the release, which was also signed by director Fernando González Molina, Dolores Redondo, author of the trilogy, and others.

It also stressed she was a ‘secondary actress’ and had a ‘minimal on-screen’ presence.

The gaff is the latest to be made by a player in the world of Spanish cinema.

Last November critics called for the boycott of the Penelope Cruz film the Queen of Spain, after its director Fernando Trueba said he had ‘never felt Spanish, not even for five minutes.’