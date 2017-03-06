You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spaniards urge boycott of The Invisible Guardian film after Basque actress Miren Gaztanaga calls them ‘rednecks’”.
Spaniards urge boycott of The Invisible Guardian film after Basque actress Miren Gaztanaga calls them ‘rednecks’
Miren Gaztanaga, who stars in the new thriller flick The Invisible Guardian, has been condemned on social media after her comments during an interview on controversial Basque comedy show Euskalduna Naiz, eta Zu?
Gaztanaga doesn’t know what ‘redneck is. I suggest she come to the Trump’s Whitehouse and meet his cabinet, then go on to Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, etc. to meet his constituents.
True, many Spanish people haven’t been exposed to world culture and international ideas, but generally speaking, they use a knife and fork, and have some concept of decency.
Except, of course, the political class, which truly is backward.