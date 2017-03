The cost of rubbish collection will also rise

BENALMADENA residents are facing tax hikes this year.

The town hall is set to increase its property and real estate tax (IBI) by 5% on properties worth less than €60,000, and by up to 25% on properties which worth more than €450,000.

The cost of rubbish collection will also rise by 5%, and the town hall also plans to increase revenue from traffic fines by 58%.

The motion was voted through unanimously by the socialist-led council, but the local Partido Popular group has opposed the tax hikes.