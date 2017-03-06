WATCH: Nail-biting moment speeding driver narrowly misses Guardia Civil car at petrol station in Alicante

The driver swerved into the station to avoid a collision with another car

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 6 Mar, 2017 @ 13:14
1
JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

  1. In fairness to the driver of the red vehicle, it looked as though the driver of the silver car coming the opposite way was going to cut right across his path (was the silver car attempting to cross a solid line?). In the same circumstances I might have done the same i.e. swerved to avoid him although I would like to think I wouldn’t be going quite as fast.

