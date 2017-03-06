You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WATCH: Nail-biting moment speeding driver narrowly misses Guardia Civil car at petrol station in Alicante”.
WATCH: Nail-biting moment speeding driver narrowly misses Guardia Civil car at petrol station in Alicante
The driver swerved into the station to avoid a collision with another car
In fairness to the driver of the red vehicle, it looked as though the driver of the silver car coming the opposite way was going to cut right across his path (was the silver car attempting to cross a solid line?). In the same circumstances I might have done the same i.e. swerved to avoid him although I would like to think I wouldn’t be going quite as fast.