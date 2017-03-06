WATCH: €3.4 million super yacht sinks in Mallorca following storms

Troops and the policia local were called in to try and prevent the boats from being totally submerged

TWO luxury yachts have sunk in Mallorca after storms hit Port d’Andratx over the weekend.

According to ybw.com, strong winds and swell caused the 34-metre Paradise yacht and another smaller unnamed yacht to repeatedly hit the side of the dock.

Major damage was inflicted on the hulls of the yachts, causing them to begin sinking.

Paradise – which was up for sale for €3.4 million – was built in 2003 by Ferretti Group’s Custom Line division.