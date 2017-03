Locals were invited to put their names on a register of candidates, from which the town hall will draw temporary employees as and when it needs them

MARBELLA Town Hall has opened up 500 new job opportunities in a bid to cut unemployment.

However, the jobs will only be temporary posts over the next few years.

Locals were invited to put their names on a register of candidates, from which the town hall will draw temporary employees as and when it needs them.

The majority of jobs involve cleaning, gardening and maintenance work.

Some 10% of the posts will be reserved for applicants with a disability.