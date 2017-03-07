Marbella Town Hall creates 500 temporary jobs in bid to cut unemployment

Locals were invited to put their names on a register of candidates, from which the town hall will draw temporary employees as and when it needs them

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 1 Mar, 2017 @ 16:15
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Marbella Town Hall creates 500 temporary jobs in bid to cut unemployment”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  2. Temporary jobs don’t reduce unemployment in the long-term. Can’t this country employ people properly? It has thousands of useless politicians, so sack them, and get some proper jobs allocated. Spain is stuck in a time loop.

HAVE YOUR SAY...