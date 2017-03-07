Dine and dash gang strikes for second time in Spain after racking up €10,000 bill

POLICE are investigating a suspected group of serial dine and dashers.

It comes after a group of eaters ran off without paying for thousands of euros-worth of food in a northern Spanish restaurant last week.

El Carmen restaurant owner Antonio Rodriguez was left dumbfounded when around 120 diners bolted before dessert was served in Bembibre in Castille y Leon.

But now new information has emerged of a second restaurant, El Rincon de Pepin, just six miles away, which previously fell victim to the same type of incident.

Owner Laura Arias said: “There were 160 of them and they all disappeared. Suddenly. Within five minutes,”

“Usually people leave over time, and you expect someone to come to talk to you and say they will settle the bill the next morning or something. But they didn’t say anything, they just disappeared.”

Arias said the group owed €10,000 after paying only a €1,000 deposit for what they claimed was in celebration of a wedding.

She said she could tell from the photos that the same people carried out this crime on both occasions.

Witnesses have described the group members as being of eastern European descent.

Two ringleaders are thought to have been identified.