Expats’ coalition group welcomes Exiting The EU Committee’s Brexit report

A COALITION of expat groups has welcomed calls to safeguard the rights of UK expats by a cross-party group of MPs.

But the group, which includes Bremain in Spain and EuroCitizens, urged Westminster to give ‘greater focus on the many complex issues’ raised during expats’ testimony at the Exiting the EU committee.

‘Working UK citizens and their continuing rights to work and have their qualifications recognised’ should be prioritised, the expats’ coalition said.

Existing healthcare and pension rights for UK expats should be protected, according to the committee of MPs.

Bremain In Spain spokesperson Sue Wilson said: “The fact that the committee has taken on board the recommendation that EU and UK nationals should not lose any health care rights, and that the Government should seek the continuation of existing reciprocal arrangements for uprating pensions, is welcome news.

|”We eagerly await a response – and some action – from the Government.”

In the Exiting The EU Committee’s report, ‘The rights of UK and EU citizens’, the MPs said it would be ‘unconscionable’ for UK-based EU citizens and British expats ‘not to have clarity about their status for another two years’.

Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50, and kickstart the process of exiting the EU, by the end of March.