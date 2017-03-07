You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Expats’ coalition group welcomes Exiting The EU Committee’s Brexit report”.
Expats’ coalition group welcomes Exiting The EU Committee’s Brexit report
Bremain In Spain wants reciprocal pension arrangements to remain
It’s obviously in the UK’s interest not to have a large number of disgruntled ex-expats turn up with no jobs, no houses to go to, no money and also demanding health care from the UK taxpayer.
This clearly has to be a priority for all 28 governments to agree.
I made an informed decision on the basis that the UK is a member of the EU to sell my property in the UK and make a new life here in the knowledge that I would have access to reciprocal healthcare and annual pension increments. The right to live my life the way I choose, independently and with dignity will be taken away from me, through no fault of my own, if the government continues on its collision course with the EU to the detriment of millions of people and the nation as a whole. Since the referendum I no longer have peace of mind and my first thought on waking up in the morning is Brexit. and my heart sinks.