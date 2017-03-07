Mijas Town Hall should take urgent action on misery-causing rubbish plant

Even if they have no intention of rectifying the problem, she at least deserves to be given an answer from Mijas town hall, not a veiled threat that her home could be illegal

It’s outrageous that an expat’s town hall has repeatedly blocked or denied even a discussion on the nearby rubbish plant that is causing her and her family so much misery.

As a resident of Spain for 45 years, she has undoubtedly paid thousands into the system.

You would think the town hall could show some common decency to a resident who has spent the majority of her life here.