British expat Ian Thompson from Estepona still missing

Ian Thompson, 63, from Estepona, has not been seen since 1am on March 3, when he was seen sleeping at his home

FEARS are growing for a missing British expat.

Ian Thompson, 63, from Estepona, has not been seen since 1am on March 3, when he was seen sleeping at his home.

Police launched a search over the weekend after being alerted by his Spanish partner, with his family describing his disappearance as ‘out of character.’

Hundreds have also taken to social media to urge people on the Costa del Sol to help find him but so far no news has been heard.

Thompson, originally from Maidenhead in Berkshire, is believed to have left in his green Renault Laguna and his mobile phone.

He is described as being 5’8″ tall and of slim to average build and is believed to be wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

His son Robert, who lives in England, said: “We are extremely worried and are at a loss as to what to do..

“This is very out of character-he has never done anything like this before.”

Anyone with any information on his disappearance should call the police on 092.