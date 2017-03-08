British expat Ian Thompson from Estepona still missing

Ian Thompson, 63, from Estepona, has not been seen since 1am on March 3, when he was seen sleeping at his home

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 9 Mar, 2017 @ 10:02
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British expat Ian Thompson from Estepona still missing”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...