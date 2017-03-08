All-female crew fly from UK to Spain with world’s youngest female commercial captain for International Women’s Day

Even the aircraft was named after a woman

AN ALL-FEMALE crew operated an easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Madrid this morning.

The crew, captained by world’s youngest female commercial captain Kate McWilliams, 27, included First Officer Sue Barrett and cabin manager Laura Marks.

The aircraft itself was even named after a woman – female aviator Amy Johnson.

Captain McWilliams said: “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the achievements of women so we thought this all female flight would be a very fitting way to celebrate the achievements of the many women working in the aviation industry.”

Marks was supported by three female cabin crew, Natasha Baker, Charlotte Carr and Nuria Belda Marco.

There were also several female ground staff involved in tasks including boarding and guiding the aircraft away from the stand.

Women have been involved in the aviation industry from the early 20th century, with the first woman flying an airplane solo only five years after the Wright Brothers.

Then of course there was the icon Amelia Earhart who, along with Amy Johnson paved the way for female pilots.

International Women’s Day global campaign coordinator Glenda Stone said “easyJet is to be applauded for the way they have truly embraced the very ethos of International Women’s Day and are showing not only to their customers and industry, but to wider audiences, that women excel when there are no barriers to participation or involvement.”

Although the number of female pilots has increased, the ratio between male and female is hugely imbalanced, with only 3% falling into the latter category.