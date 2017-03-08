You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “All-female crew fly from UK to Spain with world’s youngest female commercial captain for International Women’s Day”.
All-female crew fly from UK to Spain with world’s youngest female commercial captain for International Women’s Day
Even the aircraft was named after a woman
I’m all for equality and sharing everything across the board, so when are we having an “International men’s day”? Otherwise this seems a bit sexist !