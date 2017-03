Drinks manufacturer Navarra’s new tipple, Vitral, will set you back €2,000

THE most expensive wine in Spain ‘by far’ will hit shelves in September.

Only 688 bottles are being made using grapes from the 2013 vintage.

The vino is made with Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo and Merlot grapes grown on the Bodega Otazu estate near Pamplona.

Vitral is more than double the price of Spain’s current most expensive labels, which include Pingus and Vega Sicilia Unico from Ribera de Duero.