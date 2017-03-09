King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia to visit the UK this summer

It would be the first visit by Spanish monarch to the UK in more than three decades

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 9 Mar, 2017 @ 10:53
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia to visit the UK this summer”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. “…but it was postponed following Spain’s political deadlock that saw it unable to form a government for almost a year. ”
    They should have done the same as Britain and proclaim an unelected PM

HAVE YOUR SAY...