Spain slammed by European Commission for inequality levels
Levels of poverty, inequality and social exclusion are ‘among the highest in the EU’, according to the European Commission’s Spain 2017 Report
No surprise as long as Spain is not willing to introduce major changes within its labour legislation. Company owners will not take the risk of fulltime empoyment as long as it is so difficult and expensive to dismiss employees. And as long as the unions defend privileges like with the wastemen of the city of Málaga, where those jobs are inheritable.