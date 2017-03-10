Government pledges beaches from Marbella to Malaga will be in perfect condition by Easter following devastating floods in December

Madrid has granted €16 million to the Costa

GOVERNMENT delegate Miguel Briones has promised to have beaches from Marbella to Malaga in perfect condition by Easter.

It comes after heated discussions with Costa del Sol mayors over requests for more funding to repair the beaches.

Local councils will have just one month to complete the work, which begins on March 15, as Easter falls on April 16.

Madrid has granted €16 million to the Costa, with €8.3 million going to Marbella alone.

Last year’s devastating December floods caused millions of euros worth of damage and left many beaches covered with debris.