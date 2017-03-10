Government pledges beaches from Marbella to Malaga will be in perfect condition by Easter following devastating floods in December

GOVERNMENT delegate Miguel Briones has promised to have beaches from Marbella to Malaga in perfect condition by Easter.
It comes after heated discussions with Costa del Sol mayors over requests for more funding to repair the beaches.
Local councils will have just one month to complete the work, which begins on March 15, as Easter falls on April 16.
Madrid has granted €16 million to the Costa, with €8.3 million going to Marbella alone.
Last year’s devastating December floods caused millions of euros worth of damage and left many beaches covered with debris.
So over half of the funds go to the rich in Marbs and the resst have to be divvied up between all the rest of ‘the plebs’. Yep, sounds normal for Spain.
Yes, I agree with Paul, and what about west of Marbella, all of the way to Gib?? I notice the picture used of Floria Chiringuito is 2km west of Duquesa!! What about these beaches?