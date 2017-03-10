Government pledges beaches from Marbella to Malaga will be in perfect condition by Easter following devastating floods in December

Madrid has granted €16 million to the Costa

  1. So over half of the funds go to the rich in Marbs and the resst have to be divvied up between all the rest of ‘the plebs’. Yep, sounds normal for Spain.

  2. Yes, I agree with Paul, and what about west of Marbella, all of the way to Gib?? I notice the picture used of Floria Chiringuito is 2km west of Duquesa!! What about these beaches?

