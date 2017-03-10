You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “SPAIN FAIL: Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP fails to find support for Scottish access to EU single market post-Brexit”.
SPAIN FAIL: Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP fails to find support for Scottish access to EU single market post-Brexit
The move has shown the SNP is prepared to turn its back on its Catalan allies if it secures Spanish support in Brussels
why dont we just get rid of these blood sucking parasites…..let them try stand on there own 2 feet and watch them sink……f..k off Scotland and take your deep fried mars bars with you….!!!!!!!