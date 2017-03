Many will be heading to the beach this weekend

WITH sizzling temperatures of up to 28C predicted, Andalucia residents are gearing up for beach weather this weekend.

According to Spanish weather agency AEMET, Seville and Cordoba will be the hottest cities reaching 28C.

Malaga will follow closely behind with highs of 26C.

This comes as a welcome reprise from the wet start to the year which saw record levels of rainfall along the coast.