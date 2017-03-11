Marbella-based surgery addict reveals plans to become fitness model

He posted a picture of his fake six pack onto photo-sharing app Instagram.

MARBELLA-based surgery addict Rodrigo Alves has revealed plans to become a fitness model.

The 33-year-old is on a self-imposed liquid-only diet and has been pictured working out on the beach in Marbella.

The air steward, who has spent more than €400,000 on surgeries, told the Daily Mail: “I’ve already had so many procedures and want to avoid having more, to become a fitness model.

“I want to lose as much weight as I can and I’m living off air and liquid at the moment.”





Following his workout in ‘Marbs’, the Brazilian native said below his selfie: “I had a very productive day in Marbella today.

“It has been a week of very strict dieting.”