Marbella-based surgery addict reveals plans to become fitness model

He posted a picture of his fake six pack onto photo-sharing app Instagram.

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 10 Mar, 2017 @ 17:05
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Marbella-based surgery addict reveals plans to become fitness model”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Rodrigo Alves has a serious mental health problem. No responsible medical doctor would do these kinds of procedures.
    No normal person would hire this person as a fitness trainer.
    Rodrigo Alves is the epitome of the loss of value and the rise of superficiality in Western culture where “what you see is decidedly not what you get”, whether clean water, healthy food, ethical politicians or external appearances.

HAVE YOUR SAY...