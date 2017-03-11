You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Marbella-based surgery addict reveals plans to become fitness model”.
Marbella-based surgery addict reveals plans to become fitness model
He posted a picture of his fake six pack onto photo-sharing app Instagram.
Rodrigo Alves has a serious mental health problem. No responsible medical doctor would do these kinds of procedures.
No normal person would hire this person as a fitness trainer.
Rodrigo Alves is the epitome of the loss of value and the rise of superficiality in Western culture where “what you see is decidedly not what you get”, whether clean water, healthy food, ethical politicians or external appearances.