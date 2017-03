The search for Thompson began last Saturday

A BRITISH man who has been missing from Estepona since the end of last week has been found dead.

Ian Thompson, 64, was found beside his car on Thursday in Calle Jerguen in El Paraiso.

The body was discovered by Spanish police near to a high voltage pylon.

Although the inquiry continues, sources close to the investigation say there is no suspicion of foul play.

The search for Thompson began last Saturday after he failed to return home after leaving for work on the Friday morning.