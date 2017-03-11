UK sees fastest fall in home ownership than any other EU country

Strict lending practices and runaway house prices have blocked young buyers from getting onto the property ladder

THE UK has seen the fastest fall in home ownership since the financial crash than any other European country.

Strict lending practices and runaway house prices have blocked young buyers from getting onto the property ladder.

Figures from Eurostat show that the amount of Brits who are homeowners has fallen by 11% in the last ten years to 63%.

It comes as Spain was revealed to have the highest level of home ownership in western Europe, at 78%.

Only 26% of Brits own their homes outright, compared with 55% in Italy and 75% in Poland.